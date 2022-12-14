Thu 8 AM | Oregon's inaugural Commercial Music Census underway

If you can even remember filling out your census form in 2020, you probably remember that it did not take long. The census does not ask for a lot of information, so there are plenty of areas unexplored.

Like how many people make money making music in the United States. The best estimates are still estimates, and organizations in Oregon are working to firm up the information, in the first Commercial Music Census.

Its compiling will provide better information on the business of music in the state. Music Portland is one of the key organizations; Executive Director Meara McLaughlin talks about the census and the goals.