Thu 8 AM | Oregon's inaugural Commercial Music Census underway

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM PST
music_notes.jpg

If you can even remember filling out your census form in 2020, you probably remember that it did not take long. The census does not ask for a lot of information, so there are plenty of areas unexplored.

Like how many people make money making music in the United States. The best estimates are still estimates, and organizations in Oregon are working to firm up the information, in the first Commercial Music Census.

Its compiling will provide better information on the business of music in the state. Music Portland is one of the key organizations; Executive Director Meara McLaughlin talks about the census and the goals.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
