Thu 8:30 | Underground History explores the pitfalls of archaeology by amateurs

What does the name "Atlantis" conjure in your mind? There are stories and novels and songs and movies aplenty about the legendary "lost continent," but no concrete evidence to indicate such a place ever really existed.

The recent Netflix series "Ancient Apocalypse" explores the Atlantis story and others, and it is making some archaeologists downright cranky. Carl Feagans is a frequent critic of "pseudo archaeology," and he's not holding back now.

We explore his gripes in this month's edition of Underground History, our joint project with Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

Chelsea Rose from SOULA returns to take up the issue of what happens when people who are not archaeologists get into the field.