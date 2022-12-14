© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Underground History explores the pitfalls of archaeology by amateurs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM PST
What does the name "Atlantis" conjure in your mind? There are stories and novels and songs and movies aplenty about the legendary "lost continent," but no concrete evidence to indicate such a place ever really existed.

The recent Netflix series "Ancient Apocalypse" explores the Atlantis story and others, and it is making some archaeologists downright cranky. Carl Feagans is a frequent critic of "pseudo archaeology," and he's not holding back now.

We explore his gripes in this month's edition of Underground History, our joint project with Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

Chelsea Rose from SOULA returns to take up the issue of what happens when people who are not archaeologists get into the field.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
