© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | When Americans rioted because they wanted inoculations

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM PST
Andrew Wehrman The Contagion of Liberty: The Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution.

Riots over vaccines in the United States: sound familiar? It's actually not what you might think, because the vaccines and riots in question were issues as the United States was struggling to become a country.

The American Revolution broke out during an outbreak of smallpox, and George Washington ordered inoculation for the entire Continental Army. The riots happened because the inoculation was not available to all the people clamoring for it.

The story is told by historian Andrew Wehrman in the book The Contagion of Liberty: The Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution.

We go back to the original days of "Don't Tread On Me" with the author, for an exploration of public health politics at the dawn of the republic.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team