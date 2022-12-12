Tue 8 AM | Critically-praised documentary tracks the return of a North Coast Native ceremony

For a very long time, the Karuk people celebrated a coming-of-age ceremony for women known as Ihuk. It was a literal celebration of adulthood, coming after a woman's first menstrual period. Like so many other markers of indigenous culture, the ceremony was banned early in the 20th century.

But after the restoration of tribes and their rights, Ihuk returned in northern California in the 1990s. The documentary Long Line of Ladies"follows a Karuk woman through the ceremony, and the film got key support from the Humboldt Area Foundation and the Wild Rivers Community Foundation (HAF+WRCF).

Pimm Tripp-Allen, Senior Advisor for Tribal and Native American Relations for HAF, talks about the film and the major changes it represents.