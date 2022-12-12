© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Critically-praised documentary tracks the return of a North Coast Native ceremony

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST
long line of ladies

For a very long time, the Karuk people celebrated a coming-of-age ceremony for women known as Ihuk. It was a literal celebration of adulthood, coming after a woman's first menstrual period. Like so many other markers of indigenous culture, the ceremony was banned early in the 20th century.

But after the restoration of tribes and their rights, Ihuk returned in northern California in the 1990s. The documentary Long Line of Ladies"follows a Karuk woman through the ceremony, and the film got key support from the Humboldt Area Foundation and the Wild Rivers Community Foundation (HAF+WRCF).

Pimm Tripp-Allen, Senior Advisor for Tribal and Native American Relations for HAF, talks about the film and the major changes it represents.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
