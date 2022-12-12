Tue 8:30 | Stories of Southern Oregon visits with a high-flying agriculture student

Southern Oregon University student Abigail Rademacher knows agriculture. So do a lot of people, but Abigail also knows economics, and community service, and enough other subject areas to achieve the top-level American FFA Degree.

It's a rare honor, reached by just a very few of the many people who partake in FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) programs. Abigail's path took her from Eagle Point High School to Iowa State University to SOU, where we get a chance to meet her and learn about what drives her.

She's the focus of this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

Maureen and Abigail convene for a story of dedication to agriculture.

