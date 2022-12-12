© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Stories of Southern Oregon visits with a high-flying agriculture student

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM PST
ffa america abigale rademacher

Southern Oregon University student Abigail Rademacher knows agriculture. So do a lot of people, but Abigail also knows economics, and community service, and enough other subject areas to achieve the top-level American FFA Degree.

It's a rare honor, reached by just a very few of the many people who partake in FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) programs. Abigail's path took her from Eagle Point High School to Iowa State University to SOU, where we get a chance to meet her and learn about what drives her.

She's the focus of this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

Maureen and Abigail convene for a story of dedication to agriculture.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextStories of Southern Oregon
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
