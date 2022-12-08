© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8 AM | OPB investigation shows concerning levels of contaminants in Columbia salmon

Published December 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
native americans salmon

Where people and salmon have lived together for eons, the people eat a lot of salmon. And the tribes of the Columbia River basin are no exception to this rule, but they have been asking government to test salmon for contaminants, because the Columbia has a long history of industrial and agricultural contamination.

OPB, Oregon Public Broadcasting, teamed up with the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica to take salmon samples to a lab. The samples showed mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at levels high enough to cause concern at the high levels of salmon intake of tribal members.

OPB investigative reporter Tony Schick visits to describe the unfolding of the story, and where it may lead.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
