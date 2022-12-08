Fri 8:30 | Ashland author publishes a novel that reads like a memoir

Peace figures prominently in the life of Ashland resident Ron Hertz, and in the novel he recently published, Even Heroes Sometimes Sink.

Hertz protested for peace as a high school student and kept the faith through a teaching career, joining the Rogue Valley Peace Choir when he retired to Ashland. His novel takes in peace and conflict, domestic tranquility and the Holocaust--with a visit to Auschwitz--and more in a story that rhymes with the author's life, but is not a complete facsimile.

Ron Hertz talks about his world and the world of his book.