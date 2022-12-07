© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8 AM | Pharmacists gather to report on problems with pharmacy benefit managers

Published November 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM PDT
pharmacy

Dozens of Oregon pharmacies closed at once when all the Bi-Mart stores got out of the prescription drug business. Not long after that, the Oregon State Pharmacy Association ordered a report on the effects of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) on the medication marketplace.

PBMs occupy a space between insurer and pharmacy, and the OSPA report found great variations in their reimbursement practices, with big charges going to Medicare and Medicaid in some cases.

Antonia Ciacca, an analyst who's been around pharmacies his entire life, visits with details of the report.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
