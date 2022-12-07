© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Why ice is nice, in a new YA book about glaciers

Published December 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
Meltdown Anita Sanchez

Glacier National Park might be devoid of glaciers by the year 2030. That might not cause you much agitation, but glaciers have long been an important and necessary part of Earth's ecosystems.

Just how important and necessary are explained in a new book for younger readers, Meltdown: Discover Earth's Irreplaceable Glaciers and Learn What You Can Do to Save Them. Since the book is aimed for YA readers, it has revelations that can spark us all, like the knowledge that the bluer the ice, the older the glacier.

Anita Sanchez, longtime environmental educator, is the author and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
