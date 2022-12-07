Thu 9 AM | Why ice is nice, in a new YA book about glaciers

Glacier National Park might be devoid of glaciers by the year 2030. That might not cause you much agitation, but glaciers have long been an important and necessary part of Earth's ecosystems.

Just how important and necessary are explained in a new book for younger readers, Meltdown: Discover Earth's Irreplaceable Glaciers and Learn What You Can Do to Save Them. Since the book is aimed for YA readers, it has revelations that can spark us all, like the knowledge that the bluer the ice, the older the glacier.

Anita Sanchez, longtime environmental educator, is the author and our guest.