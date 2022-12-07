Thu 8 AM | Gun law supporters wait for the courts to sort Measure 114

Oregon voters passed one of the most restrictive gun laws in the country in the November election, and few may have noticed the very short lead time.

The measure was supposed to go into effect today, December 8th, but several groups filed suit to block its implementation, and even the state admitted it wasn't quite ready to enforce it.

The major holdup is the permit-to-purchase part of the gun law, requiring training before a gun permit is issued. The kind of training the law prescribes does not currently exist in Oregon. Ceasefire Oregon and Lift Every Voice Oregon stood squarely behind Measure 114; reps from those groups join us for an update.

