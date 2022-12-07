© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | The story gets out in China, in this month's Signals & Noise

Published December 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
signals & noise

China maintains very tight controls on the Internet and mass media, preventing news that casts the government in a bad light from seeing the light of day. But images and videos of people protesting the government's zero-COVID policy got out anyway.

This is just one topic we can take up in our regular media panel discussion, Signals & Noise. Our regulars got December off, so we reach back to our original panelists, Southern Oregon University professors Precious Yamaguchi and Andrew Gay. Listen for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.

Signals & Noise
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
