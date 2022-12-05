Tue 9 AM | Before Dolly: the birth of the '9 to 5' movement

The jokes and cartoons from 50 years ago about office workers are shocking by today's standards. They feature things like bosses chasing secretaries around desks, seeking a cuddle or far more.

It was no joke to the women who worked in oppressive and poorly-paid conditions, so some of them did something about it. A group gathered in Boston in the early 70s to share stories and work for real change. The long process is described by Ellen Cassedy, one of the founders, in Working 9 to 5: A Women's Movement, a Labor Union, and the Iconic Movie.

The movie reference should be the tipoff: the movement inspired the song by Dolly Parton that led to the movie by the same name. Ellen Cassedy visits to talk about the bad old days, and the struggle to make them better.

