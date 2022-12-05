© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Rogue Valley crossword aficionado shares puzzles and skills

Published December 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
steve weyer

If doing crossword puzzles keep your brain more supple as you age, Steve Weyer should be in great shape in the cerebrum department. He not only solves crossword puzzles, he designs them, and can brag of having one accepted by the New York Times.

Steve also developed a crossword-solving app, and teaches the skills of the cruciverbalist--that's a real thing--in courses like an upcoming one at OLLI in Ashland.

What's a nine-letter word for our visit with Steve Weyer?

