Tue 8 AM | Rogue Valley crossword aficionado shares puzzles and skills

If doing crossword puzzles keep your brain more supple as you age, Steve Weyer should be in great shape in the cerebrum department. He not only solves crossword puzzles, he designs them, and can brag of having one accepted by the New York Times.

Steve also developed a crossword-solving app, and teaches the skills of the cruciverbalist--that's a real thing--in courses like an upcoming one at OLLI in Ashland.

What's a nine-letter word for our visit with Steve Weyer?

