Tue 8:30 | Holding our breath about breathing, in health Q&A with Dr. O'Keefe

Published December 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
covid q&a okeefe.jpg

It's not one respiratory disease we're concerned about this winter, but three of them. COVID-19 is still a factor, but influenza has surged anew, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also putting people in the hospital, with particular impacts on children.

Dr. Leona O'Keefe of Jackson County Health and Human Services visits to field our questions about COVID and other current health concerns.

Ask your question live at 800-838-3760 or email a question in advance to JX@jeffnet.org

