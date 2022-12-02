Mon 9 AM | Living fully with an eye on death: 'Heartwood'

We humans seem to oscillate between never wanting to think about death, and thinking that we should live every day like it's our last. It's no picnic, knowing that our lives are finite. But what do we do with that information, how should it influence us each day and in each moment?

Barbara Becker has had some time to think about such things. She is an ordained interfaith minister who has long thought about the human condition and worked to improve it across national, religious, and cultural boundaries. Becker puts the thoughts on paper in the book Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind.

Her quest was accelerated by the news that her earliest childhood friend had a terminal illness. The author joins JPR's Vanessa Finney to explore the process of living while acknowledging death.

