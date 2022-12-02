© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Discussing what we would rather not discuss, with 'mBC Unspoken'

Published December 2, 2022 at 9:27 AM PST
mBC unspoken

The world knows a lot about sickness and healing these days, but there are still some afflictions that are hard to talk about. Metastatic breast cancer (mBC) is one of them, and a project called mBC Unspoken aims to change that.

The website provides a place for women with mBC to hear the stories of other women, and to share their own. Previous stories are then performed by actors, passing on the knowledge--good and bad--gained by the women who have lived with mBC.

Cynthia Wade is an Oscar-winning director who works with the project; she joins us with an overview, accompanied by a cancer patient we will call Jessica.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
