Mon 8 AM | Discussing what we would rather not discuss, with 'mBC Unspoken'

The world knows a lot about sickness and healing these days, but there are still some afflictions that are hard to talk about. Metastatic breast cancer (mBC) is one of them, and a project called mBC Unspoken aims to change that.

The website provides a place for women with mBC to hear the stories of other women, and to share their own. Previous stories are then performed by actors, passing on the knowledge--good and bad--gained by the women who have lived with mBC.

Cynthia Wade is an Oscar-winning director who works with the project; she joins us with an overview, accompanied by a cancer patient we will call Jessica.

