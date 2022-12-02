Mon 8:30 | The Squeaky Wheel presents winter car care stories

This is not the time of year you want something to go wrong with your ride. A car or truck failing to move in winter weather can be hazardous to your health.

We reach out once a month and share stories and questions about things that go wrong with our favorite cars and trucks. Talk about what ails your ride, in our regular monthly visit with Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive.

In the segment, The Squeaky Wheel, we discuss vehicle care and repair, and invite calls and emails from the public about automotive oddities (and success stories). Join in with your question or story. 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

