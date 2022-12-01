© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | All the bells and whistles and snowflakes: First Friday Arts for December

Published December 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
Oh, December. You give us 31 days, and it still never feels like enough time.

There are people we want to see, things we want to do, and a full schedule of arts events we can attend. But we probably can't do all of it. Just the same, we compile as big a list as time allows, of arts events coming to the region between now and the new year, in our First Friday Arts segment.

It's a simple concept: we open the phone lines at 800-838-3760 and invite arts organizations to call with news of their December happenings.

Listen for things happening near you, or call with details of your own.

