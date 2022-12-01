© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | How to avoid roasting your bank account with the chestnuts

Published December 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
senior scams

The winter holidays are coming, and a whole lot of money is flying around, buying presents and trips and meals and more. Is it all going to the right places? No, in short.

We'll put the philosophical discussion aside for now and focus on the purely transactional level, because people--especially older people--can end up spending money on things and getting nothing in return. Scammers can do a brisk business this time of year, and seniors are frequently targets.

Todd Rovak, the co-founder and CEO of a protective service called Carefull keeps an eye on the scam scene. He visits with an overview and tips on how to spend your money exactly how you intended.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team