Thu 8 AM | How a little knowledge about other animals could help keep Lyme disease at bay

Scientists are still trying to figure out how to keep humans from getting Lyme disease. Keeping them away from the ticks that carry the disease is an answer, but it also raises questions about which ticks, where? And it appears that knowing the movements of other animals may be an important factor.

Research out of the University of California-Santa Barbara suggests that knowing where gray squirrels and woodrats hang out could help, since they are frequent carriers of the Lyme disease pathogen.

We get further details from Assistant Professor Andrew MacDonald and doctoral student Samantha Sambado from UCSB.

