Thu 8:30 | Education long after regular school ended: older adults take to OLLI

How to write, how to knit, how to manage your money... these and more are topics covered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) courses offered through Southern Oregon University. And it's far beyond how-to offerings; topics range from understanding physics to celebrating the top musical movies of all time.

There's no passing or failing, and no tests, perfect for older adults.

Anne Bellegia is the OLLI coordinator at SOU. She visits with an overview of offerings.