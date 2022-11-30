© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Education long after regular school ended: older adults take to OLLI

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM PST
How to write, how to knit, how to manage your money... these and more are topics covered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) courses offered through Southern Oregon University. And it's far beyond how-to offerings; topics range from understanding physics to celebrating the top musical movies of all time.

There's no passing or failing, and no tests, perfect for older adults.

Anne Bellegia is the OLLI coordinator at SOU. She visits with an overview of offerings.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
