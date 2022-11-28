© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9 AM | New book takes readers onto Elvis's plane--in the cockpit

Published November 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
hoedel destined to fly

Ron Strauss fulfilled his childhood dream of working in the sky, becoming a pilot and spending a dozen years serving his country in the Air Force.

But Strauss's biggest assignment was yet to come: serving as the private pilot for Elvis Presley. The King of Rock and Roll had to travel a lot, and had the jet named after his daughter, Lisa Marie.

Ron Strauss was often the one at the controls of the famous plane. We get the full story in the book Destined to Fly: The Story of Ron Strauss – From Iowa To Elvis.

Sally Hoedel is the author of this, her second book about Elvis Presley's world. She visits the JX to talk about getting the details of this pilot's life with The King.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
