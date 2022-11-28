Tue 8 AM | Oregon issues state report card amid sliding school test scores

We're constantly measuring what children are learning in our schools, and the last few measurements have been sobering. A national report out in October showed a heavy impact from the COVID-forced school closings, with a sharp reduction in test scores for Oregon students.

Now the state has released its own annual report card, showing a mix of stories, including progress back toward standards set for some students. Oregon also has more teachers than it used to have, but fewer students enrolled than before the pandemic.

Colt Gill is the Director of the Oregon Department of Education; he spends time with us exploring the many findings of the Oregon Statewide Report Card for 2021-2022.

