Tue 8:30 | Klamath River dam removal shifts into a higher gear with fed approval

The vote was unanimous and completely expected: the Klamath River dams are coming out.

Not all of them, but the three in California and one just over the border in Oregon are officially doomed after a vote from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which licenses the dams. Now the work of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation ramps up to full speed, with destruction work potentially getting started in the next calendar year.

KRRC is a transitional agency with one job: get rid of the dams. Mark Bransom, Executive Director, drops in to give an overview of next steps and how the dam-removal timeline unfolds.

