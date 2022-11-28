© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8:30 | Klamath River dam removal shifts into a higher gear with fed approval

Published November 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
klamath river renewal project map

The vote was unanimous and completely expected: the Klamath River dams are coming out.

Not all of them, but the three in California and one just over the border in Oregon are officially doomed after a vote from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which licenses the dams. Now the work of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation ramps up to full speed, with destruction work potentially getting started in the next calendar year.

KRRC is a transitional agency with one job: get rid of the dams. Mark Bransom, Executive Director, drops in to give an overview of next steps and how the dam-removal timeline unfolds.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
