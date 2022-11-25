© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Beyond the tree falling in the forest: 'The Sounds of Life'

Published November 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM PST
The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to the Worlds of Animals and Plants Karen Bakker

The sound shocked the world, when people realized that whales sang songs and otherwise communicated with each other. And the revelations have continued to come, as technology has expanded our ability to detect the sounds of living things, even when they are inaudible to humans.

Karen Bakker, a technology entrepreneur, pulls the curtain back further in the book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to the Worlds of Animals and Plants.

Will we be able to talk to whales or hear the concerns of bees or other creatures? We have these and more questions for the author.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team