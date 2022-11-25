Mon 9 AM | Beyond the tree falling in the forest: 'The Sounds of Life'

The sound shocked the world, when people realized that whales sang songs and otherwise communicated with each other. And the revelations have continued to come, as technology has expanded our ability to detect the sounds of living things, even when they are inaudible to humans.

Karen Bakker, a technology entrepreneur, pulls the curtain back further in the book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to the Worlds of Animals and Plants.

Will we be able to talk to whales or hear the concerns of bees or other creatures? We have these and more questions for the author.