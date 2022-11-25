Mon 8 AM | Oregon's paid leave law starts January 1st, here's what to expect

Most Oregon workers will notice a new line item in their pay stubs come January: a deduction for paid leave.

Employees and employers with 25 or more workers will pay into a new fund for paid leave starting January 1st. Workers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave for a variety of medical, personal, and family reasons, but the ability to take leave arrives several months behind the payroll deductions.

You may still have questions; we do. Paid Leave Oregon already has a director in the person of Karen Humelbaugh and a deputy director in Juan Serratos, who join us to answer the questions about the new system.