Mon 8 AM | Oregon's paid leave law starts January 1st, here's what to expect

Published November 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM PST
paid leave oregon

Most Oregon workers will notice a new line item in their pay stubs come January: a deduction for paid leave.

Employees and employers with 25 or more workers will pay into a new fund for paid leave starting January 1st. Workers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave for a variety of medical, personal, and family reasons, but the ability to take leave arrives several months behind the payroll deductions.

You may still have questions; we do. Paid Leave Oregon already has a director in the person of Karen Humelbaugh and a deputy director in Juan Serratos, who join us to answer the questions about the new system.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
