Mon 8:30 | Mental Health Matters explores effects of pandemic on young minds

Plenty of people did not get sick with COVID, or at least not seriously sick for long, but the disease messed up a lot of people in a lot of ways. School and politics come immediately to mind, but mental health has to be included as well.

Some people, especially young people, are just not faring as well as they did before the pandemic. Kairos has long looked after the needs of young people with behavioral problems in several parts of western Oregon. Sarah Hollingworth has seen plenty of evidence in her role as Program Director for Jackson County services at Kairos.

An overview of the Kairos approach and the issues being seen currently is this month's edition of Mental Health Matters, our partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon chapter.

NAMI-Southern Oregon's Andra Hollenbeck produces the segment and joins the conversation.