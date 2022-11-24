© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Holiday specials for Thanksgiving, chapter 2

Published November 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM PST
Call it Black Friday or the day after Thanksgiving. We still call it a day off, but we leave behind a few holiday specials for your perusal and pleasure.

At 8: Psychologist Katherine Kinzler says judging people by accents and other features of speech can become a significant social justice issue. She lays out the case in How You Say It: Why You Talk the Way You Do—And What It Says About You. We get into code-switching and other practices in a conversation with the author.

At 9: Helena Dea Bala had a chance conversation with a stranger, and wanted more of the same. So she turned to Craigslist to solicit contributions; she tells the story in her book Craigslist Confessional: A Collection of Secrets from Anonymous Strangers. Listen for the kinds of things people are willing to tell people they don't know.

