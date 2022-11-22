© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8 AM | How the library foundation expands the work of Jackson County Libraries

Published November 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
Jackson County Library District Foundation

Jackson County was one of several in the region to watch its libraries close for lack of funding, in the middle of the 2000s. The creation of a library district and a property tax base for it turned things around, but the tax money doesn't pay for everything.

Some additional programs and services come through the Jackson County Library Foundation, working for 40 years now to help the library system fulfill its mission.

Programs for the very young (Baby's First Book), the very old (Outreach to the Homebound), and everyone in between are maintained by JCLF.

Executive Director Ginny Auer visits to talk about the mission and the needs still to be met.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
