Wed 8 AM | How the library foundation expands the work of Jackson County Libraries

Jackson County was one of several in the region to watch its libraries close for lack of funding, in the middle of the 2000s. The creation of a library district and a property tax base for it turned things around, but the tax money doesn't pay for everything.

Some additional programs and services come through the Jackson County Library Foundation, working for 40 years now to help the library system fulfill its mission.

Programs for the very young (Baby's First Book), the very old (Outreach to the Homebound), and everyone in between are maintained by JCLF.

Executive Director Ginny Auer visits to talk about the mission and the needs still to be met.

