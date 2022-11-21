© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9 AM | Britt works the schools to encourage the next generation of musicians

Published November 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM PST
It's not a concert per se, but something else entirely when a musician--a professional--plays music and talks to kids in school about reaching a high level of music excellence.

The Britt Festival, which hosts summer concerts on the hill in Jacksonville, keeps the pump primed for future musicians with a robust educational program that features short residencies, bringing top musicians to schools in Southern Oregon.

Do they work? There are musicians now playing professionally who remember playing with Britt residents while they were in school.

We get more information, and some tunes, in a visit with Abby McKee, the new President and CEO of Britt, and Residency Program Director Kay Hilton. They are joined by Alan Meyer from the Pacific Power Foundation, which provides a grant that helps keep the program going.

