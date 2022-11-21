Tue 8:30 | Rogue Advocates publishes an owner's manual for Oregon planning processes

Maybe you never envisioned testifying before your community's planning commission, but you might want to, to have input on plans for new buildings and other land uses near you.

Oregon's statewide land-use planning system prioritizes the preservation of farm and forest land, which may be great if you do NOT own a farm or forest, but it certainly has its critics. And some opacity to processes, which can deter people trying to speak up on planning decisions.

The group Rogue Advocates generally favors maintaining regulations on growth, and it recent put out a resource guide "Participating in Land Use Planning." Board President Jamie Talerico and Land Use Program Manager Devin Kesner from the group visit with details of goals, and tips on participation.