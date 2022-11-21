© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8:30 | Rogue Advocates publishes an owner's manual for Oregon planning processes

Published November 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM PST
An aerial photo of the Southern Oregon landscape. Farms and towns are in view
Al Case
/
Flickr
Jackson County view from Lower Table Rock

Maybe you never envisioned testifying before your community's planning commission, but you might want to, to have input on plans for new buildings and other land uses near you.

Oregon's statewide land-use planning system prioritizes the preservation of farm and forest land, which may be great if you do NOT own a farm or forest, but it certainly has its critics. And some opacity to processes, which can deter people trying to speak up on planning decisions.

The group Rogue Advocates generally favors maintaining regulations on growth, and it recent put out a resource guide "Participating in Land Use Planning." Board President Jamie Talerico and Land Use Program Manager Devin Kesner from the group visit with details of goals, and tips on participation.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
