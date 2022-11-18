© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Oregon Heritage shows the value of remembering the past

Published November 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST
After emerging from the COVID pandemic, you can probably understand why some people would rather forget the last few years. But in general, remembering history is a good thing, and not just to prevent future mistakes.

Historical societies and other efforts large and small get a boost from the state through Oregon Heritage, the state's historic preservation office (SHPO or "ship-oh" to insiders).

Katie Henry is the coordinator at OH; she joins us to talk about the value of preserving history, and the value it returns to local communities around the state. The organization recently released a report on the economic impact of heritage activities.

