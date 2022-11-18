Mon 8 AM | Oregon Heritage shows the value of remembering the past
After emerging from the COVID pandemic, you can probably understand why some people would rather forget the last few years. But in general, remembering history is a good thing, and not just to prevent future mistakes.
Historical societies and other efforts large and small get a boost from the state through Oregon Heritage, the state's historic preservation office (SHPO or "ship-oh" to insiders).
Katie Henry is the coordinator at OH; she joins us to talk about the value of preserving history, and the value it returns to local communities around the state. The organization recently released a report on the economic impact of heritage activities.