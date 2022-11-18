© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Roseburg robotics company branches out from timber, in The Ground Floor

Published November 18, 2022 at 9:48 AM PST
Con-Vey_ProvidingInnovativeSolutions_WheelBannerGraphic.jpg

Some of the dullest jobs on assembly lines have been taken over by robots. That is true in the timber industry as well, where people who used to perform the same sets of motions all day long can now run and fix the robots who do the work instead. This month our business segment,

The Ground Floor, focuses on Con-Vey, a Roseburg company with a long history of providing automation to the timber industry.

It recently branched out with a subsidiary, 7robotics, set up to provide automation to other industries. Dave Larecy is CEO of both companies, and our guest.

The Ground Floor is produced by management consultant Cynthia Scherr in partnership with JPR.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextThe Ground Floor
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team