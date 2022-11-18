Mon 8:30 | Roseburg robotics company branches out from timber, in The Ground Floor

Some of the dullest jobs on assembly lines have been taken over by robots. That is true in the timber industry as well, where people who used to perform the same sets of motions all day long can now run and fix the robots who do the work instead. This month our business segment,

The Ground Floor, focuses on Con-Vey, a Roseburg company with a long history of providing automation to the timber industry.

It recently branched out with a subsidiary, 7robotics, set up to provide automation to other industries. Dave Larecy is CEO of both companies, and our guest.

The Ground Floor is produced by management consultant Cynthia Scherr in partnership with JPR.