Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Visiting with the women of the natural world in 'Writing Wild'

You can probably tick off the names of famous people who got us thinking about nature: John Muir and Aldo Leopold and more. But they're not all men; Rachel Carson made a huge stir with Silent Spring, and quite possibly changed the course of environmental protection in America.

We stick with the women in an overview by Kathryn Aalto called Writing Wild: Women Poets, Ramblers, and Mavericks Who Shape How We See the Natural World.

Rachel Carson is in there, along with the likes of Vita Sackville-West, Susan Fenimore Cooper, Dorothy Wordsworth, and more.

We revisit our chat with the author from 2020.