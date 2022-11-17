© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Visiting with the women of the natural world in 'Writing Wild'

Published November 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM PST
writing wild kathryn alto

You can probably tick off the names of famous people who got us thinking about nature: John Muir and Aldo Leopold and more. But they're not all men; Rachel Carson made a huge stir with Silent Spring, and quite possibly changed the course of environmental protection in America.

We stick with the women in an overview by Kathryn Aalto called Writing Wild: Women Poets, Ramblers, and Mavericks Who Shape How We See the Natural World.

Rachel Carson is in there, along with the likes of Vita Sackville-West, Susan Fenimore Cooper, Dorothy Wordsworth, and more.

We revisit our chat with the author from 2020.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
