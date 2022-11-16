Thu 8 AM | SacBee reporter investigates California water confrontations

Simply put, there is not enough water flowing in California streams to meet the needs of all the people and other creatures who need it.

The situation turned acute over the summer, when ranchers in Siskiyou County defied state orders and turned on irrigation pumps. The flow in the Shasta River fell 50%, endangering fish species that need the water.

That was one incident in one corner of a state beset by drought that has limited resources to keep track of water use and abuse.

Ryan Sabalow of the Sacramento Bee has investigated water stories through the drought. He visits with the third-party view of the desperation over water, and the actions it spurs.