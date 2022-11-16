© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 8 AM | SacBee reporter investigates California water confrontations

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
siskyou farmers steal water
Sacramento Bee
/

Simply put, there is not enough water flowing in California streams to meet the needs of all the people and other creatures who need it.

The situation turned acute over the summer, when ranchers in Siskiyou County defied state orders and turned on irrigation pumps. The flow in the Shasta River fell 50%, endangering fish species that need the water.

That was one incident in one corner of a state beset by drought that has limited resources to keep track of water use and abuse.

Ryan Sabalow of the Sacramento Bee has investigated water stories through the drought. He visits with the third-party view of the desperation over water, and the actions it spurs.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
