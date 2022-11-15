Wed 9 AM | The 'Unsettling' process of watching the Earth's creatures die

Perusing lists of recently extinct creatures can be quite sobering. Animals not at all like flies are dropping like flies upon the Earth.

Science writer Elizabeth Weinberg takes note of the disturbing trend, and the many factors that have led us here. Climate change yes, but she steps back to the things that caused climate change, and in her accounting, that includes white supremacy, colonialism, sexism, heteronormativity, and more.

Weinberg shares her thinking in the book Unsettling: Surviving Extinction Together.

Listen to the unfolding of a tale of how we humans got ourselves and our planet in a real fix.

