Wed 9 AM | The 'Unsettling' process of watching the Earth's creatures die

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
elizabeth weinberg Unsettling Surviving Extinction Together

Perusing lists of recently extinct creatures can be quite sobering. Animals not at all like flies are dropping like flies upon the Earth.

Science writer Elizabeth Weinberg takes note of the disturbing trend, and the many factors that have led us here. Climate change yes, but she steps back to the things that caused climate change, and in her accounting, that includes white supremacy, colonialism, sexism, heteronormativity, and more.

Weinberg shares her thinking in the book Unsettling: Surviving Extinction Together.

Listen to the unfolding of a tale of how we humans got ourselves and our planet in a real fix.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
