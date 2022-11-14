© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8:30 | How one Oregon city rebounded from bee disaster to bee-friendly

Published November 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
It's been nearly a decade since the city of Wilsonville, not far from Portland, got a black eye in the world of pollinators. That's where an application of pesticides to control insects in trees ended up killing 50,000 or more native bumble bees.

City government has been working to be a much friendlier place to bees and other pollinators, even being named a Bee City USA in 2017.

That is only one element of the Bee Stewards Initiative for the city, which now offers guidelines on making pollinator-friendly habitats.

Kerry Rappold is the Natural Resources Manager for the city, and our guest.

