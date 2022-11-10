Fri 8 AM | Black Humboldt mounts an art show of colorful faces at Cal Poly

The darker your skin, the less likely you are to see people who look like you in works of art. The art world slowly came to recognize this, and began to include more works by people of color.

The Reese Bullen Gallery at Cal Poly-Humboldt currently features the exhibition "My Black Is...," which presents artwork from nine artists in the Humboldt Bay area.

The art show is a joint venture of the gallery and Black Humboldt. Mo Harper-Desir, one of the artists, gives us an overview of the show.