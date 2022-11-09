Thu 8 AM | How to think about a warmer planet, on behalf of the children who'll inhabit it

The older people in society may have great concerns about climate change, but they won't have to live with it for long.

Children are looking ahead to potentially long lives on a planet with an overall warmer climate and some shocking extremes in weather. Our Children Oregon, which takes a whole-child view of the wellbeing of young people, collects data on that wellbeing and offers policy suggestions for helping children be healthier and happier.

OCO offers programs addressing climate impacts on children; we bring in Research Manager Jyoni Shuler and Communications Director Sonakshi Dhimal for an overview.