Thu 8 AM | How to think about a warmer planet, on behalf of the children who'll inhabit it

Published November 9, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
our children oregon

The older people in society may have great concerns about climate change, but they won't have to live with it for long.

Children are looking ahead to potentially long lives on a planet with an overall warmer climate and some shocking extremes in weather. Our Children Oregon, which takes a whole-child view of the wellbeing of young people, collects data on that wellbeing and offers policy suggestions for helping children be healthier and happier.

OCO offers programs addressing climate impacts on children; we bring in Research Manager Jyoni Shuler and Communications Director Sonakshi Dhimal for an overview.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team