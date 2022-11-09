© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | He really DID buy Twitter, and other media tales, in Signals & Noise

Published November 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
signals & noise

Maybe it's just that Halloween and Election Day are too close together, but it sure seemed to some of us like this year's flock of TV campaign ads were like mini-horror movies.

This is just one topic we can take up in our regular media panel discussion, Signals & Noise. Our regulars discuss the hot topics in media: Chris Lucas, Assistant Professor at Southern Oregon University's Communication, Media & Cinema program, and Cal Poly-Humboldt Journalism and Mass Communication Assistant Professor Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein.

Listen for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
