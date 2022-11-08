© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wednesday | Who won, who lost, and what it means: Election 2022 numbers and reactions

Published November 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
election results

A presidential election is pretty much the only thing we will NOT discuss on the day after this election. Maybe.

Governors, senators, state legislators, county officers, city councils... these and more, plus ballot measures, occupied our time and attention this fall, and will have a bearing on future news.

We spend all of today's JX unpacking some of the many items we voted on. In the 8 o'clock hour, political scientist Christopher Stout from Oregon State University pulls up a chair to give some analysis of the results on the Oregon side of the line, and how they figure into the national political picture.

After 9 o'clock, we call upon the reporters of JPR News to share their analysis of the results and where they point the various governmental bodies affected. Stand by for a pile of numbers, with interpretation to match.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
