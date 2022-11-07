Tue 9 AM | How your support for a sports team and build a better society

We bemoan the division in society and wonder what can be done to bring people together. Flip on the TV to a live sporting event... you think all those thousands of people in the stands vote the same way?

The point is that sports fandom is something we can and DO still do together. People who hate the other political party can at least get together and yell "Go Ducks!" (or "Yankees Suck!") as one.

Dave Sikorjak, who studies numbers to help build brands, and Ben Valenta, who does similar work for Fox Sports, show their work in this realm in the book Fans Have More Friends.

They lay out an impressive array of information showing societal goods that come from sports fandom. Put on your favorite team jersey and root along for rooting together.