The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | How your support for a sports team and build a better society

Published November 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM PST
BEN VALENTA AND DAVID SIKORJAK Fans have more Friends

We bemoan the division in society and wonder what can be done to bring people together. Flip on the TV to a live sporting event... you think all those thousands of people in the stands vote the same way?

The point is that sports fandom is something we can and DO still do together. People who hate the other political party can at least get together and yell "Go Ducks!" (or "Yankees Suck!") as one.

Dave Sikorjak, who studies numbers to help build brands, and Ben Valenta, who does similar work for Fox Sports, show their work in this realm in the book Fans Have More Friends.

They lay out an impressive array of information showing societal goods that come from sports fandom. Put on your favorite team jersey and root along for rooting together.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
