Tue 8:30 | Hay, hay, hay: Yreka horse film makes it into Sacramento film festival

Media organizations are so often accused of covering the "horse race" aspect of elections that we just gave up. We decided to spend part of this election day talking about horses.

It's a bit more of a one-off than that; we'll actually discuss FILMS about horses, like the kind that will be shown at the Equus Film & Arts Fest coming to Sacramento in early December. The festival includes a film from the Yreka area.

No horsing around; we bring in festival director and founder Lisa Diersen to talk about the activities and offerings.