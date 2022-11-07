© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Hay, hay, hay: Yreka horse film makes it into Sacramento film festival

Published November 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM PST
equs film festival

Media organizations are so often accused of covering the "horse race" aspect of elections that we just gave up. We decided to spend part of this election day talking about horses.

It's a bit more of a one-off than that; we'll actually discuss FILMS about horses, like the kind that will be shown at the Equus Film & Arts Fest coming to Sacramento in early December. The festival includes a film from the Yreka area.

No horsing around; we bring in festival director and founder Lisa Diersen to talk about the activities and offerings.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
