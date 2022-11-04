© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8 AM | OSU professors contribute to report further confirming climate emergency

Published November 4, 2022 at 9:34 AM PDT
If there was any lingering doubt about the reality of climate change, Oregon State University scientists are among a dozen saying yup, it's absolutely real.

William Ripple, Christopher Wolf, Matthew Betts, Beverly Law, and Jillian Gregg co-authored a recently published report showing that Earth is "unequivocally" in the midst of a climate emergency.

35 planetary vital signs are monitored for climate change, and 16 of them are at extreme levels. Floods, fires, melting sea ice and more show the trends clearly.

Jillian Gregg from OSU Crop & Soil Science visits to add to our knowledge of the paper and its focus.

