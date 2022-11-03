Fri 8 AM | The build to the holiday season onstage: First Friday Arts for November

How do you follow an act like October, with gorgeous fall days and the giant spectacle of Halloween? You focus on what's next, and welcome the approach of the holiday season and all that involves.

Arts events abound from now to the end of the year, and we focus on the November flock in this month's edition of First Friday Arts. We fling open the phone lines at 800-838-3760, inviting arts organizations to call in with details of events coming to stages and galleries across the region.

Listen for details of arts events near you, or join the party, by calling in to share an event you know about.