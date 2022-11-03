© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | The build to the holiday season onstage: First Friday Arts for November

Published November 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
How do you follow an act like October, with gorgeous fall days and the giant spectacle of Halloween? You focus on what's next, and welcome the approach of the holiday season and all that involves.

Arts events abound from now to the end of the year, and we focus on the November flock in this month's edition of First Friday Arts. We fling open the phone lines at 800-838-3760, inviting arts organizations to call in with details of events coming to stages and galleries across the region.

Listen for details of arts events near you, or join the party, by calling in to share an event you know about.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextFirst Friday
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
