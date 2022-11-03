Fri 8:30 | Local co-ops get boost from Northwest regional center

You don't want to deal with big business, or it won't come to your town. And you don't have the money or ability to open a small business, so what then?

The cooperative model works in all kinds of businesses, where groups of people own pieces of a business that a community needs or wants, like a grocery store. The Ashland Food Co-op is a thriving example. It and other co-ops get guidance from the Northwest Cooperative Development Center, based in Olympia.

Annie Hoy, retired as Marketing Manager at the Ashland Food Co-op, is our guide to the workings of NWCDC and the larger story of how co-ops work, and what they need to work.