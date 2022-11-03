© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Local co-ops get boost from Northwest regional center

Published November 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
You don't want to deal with big business, or it won't come to your town. And you don't have the money or ability to open a small business, so what then?

The cooperative model works in all kinds of businesses, where groups of people own pieces of a business that a community needs or wants, like a grocery store. The Ashland Food Co-op is a thriving example. It and other co-ops get guidance from the Northwest Cooperative Development Center, based in Olympia.

Annie Hoy, retired as Marketing Manager at the Ashland Food Co-op, is our guide to the workings of NWCDC and the larger story of how co-ops work, and what they need to work.

