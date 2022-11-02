© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | The growth of court-sanctioned religion, in 'American Crusade'

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
andrew seidel American Crusade

It may get down to a single preposition. Does the Constitution protect freedom OF religion, or freedom FROM religion?

Because decisions from the US Supreme Court in recent years have moved beyond just protecting the right of people to hold and practice religion, they have taken steps toward putting religion "back in the public square."

Attorney Andrew Seidel, a defender of the first amendment, writes of the situation in his book American Crusade: How the Supreme Court Is Weaponizing Religious Freedom.

The crusaders are well-funded Christian activists, and we learn more about them and their activities in our visit with the author.

