© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | On the road with violinist Kinga Augustyn

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Copy of tutunov piano series.jpg

It takes a lot of work to play music well enough to be in demand for concerts around the world. Kinga Augustyn has gotten to that point.

The Polish-American violinist has played on several continents, wowing audiences along the way. She brings her 1774 violin and her talents to the stage in Ashland this week (Friday November 4 at 7:30), as part of the Tutunov Piano Series.

We visit with the artist about the music--she highlights the work of composers from her native Poland--and her itinerant life.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team