Thu 8 AM | On the road with violinist Kinga Augustyn

It takes a lot of work to play music well enough to be in demand for concerts around the world. Kinga Augustyn has gotten to that point.

The Polish-American violinist has played on several continents, wowing audiences along the way. She brings her 1774 violin and her talents to the stage in Ashland this week (Friday November 4 at 7:30), as part of the Tutunov Piano Series.

We visit with the artist about the music--she highlights the work of composers from her native Poland--and her itinerant life.

