© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Dolly Parton as a pathway to salvation and redemption

Published November 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-11-01T084741.014.jpg

When you've hit rock bottom, where do you turn? Drugs? Meditation? God? For Lynn Melnick, the correct answer was Dolly Parton.

Melnick had been through a lot of trauma in her life, and when she'd had enough, she took off for Dollywood, the amusement park in Dolly's native Tennessee. Melnick tells the story of what brought her to that moment in a book with chapters named for Parton songs, I've Had to Think Up a Way to Survive: On Trauma, Persistence, and Dolly Parton.

We get a condensed version of the book and the experiences that led to it, in a chat with the author.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team