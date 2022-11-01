© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | The features of cities that are friendly to all ages

Published November 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
The cities of the future could be friendly for everyone, from young children to senior citizens. And we'll build those cities now; in fact, the rebuilding of Rogue Valley neighborhoods after the Almeda Drive fire offers a unique opportunity to make cityscapes easy to navigate for very young, very old, and everyone in between.

AARP promotes age-friendly communities and works with Gil Penalosa of 8 80 cities (8 and 80 being ages) to spread the ideas. Penalosa visits the Rogue Valley for a session on the concepts, and he spends some time with us laying them out.

