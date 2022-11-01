Wed 8:30 | The features of cities that are friendly to all ages

The cities of the future could be friendly for everyone, from young children to senior citizens. And we'll build those cities now; in fact, the rebuilding of Rogue Valley neighborhoods after the Almeda Drive fire offers a unique opportunity to make cityscapes easy to navigate for very young, very old, and everyone in between.

AARP promotes age-friendly communities and works with Gil Penalosa of 8 80 cities (8 and 80 being ages) to spread the ideas. Penalosa visits the Rogue Valley for a session on the concepts, and he spends some time with us laying them out.